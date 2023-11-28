MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

WTOK-TV is looking to grow its already commanding share of the local broadcast and digital revenue market. To do so, we are looking for the next high-level consultant to join our team. Our ideal hire will be self-motivated to exceed expectations and possess strong consultancy skills and an entrepreneurial spirit. This candidate thrives in a position that holds no limits to growth or success. The Business Development Consultant role is a sales role responsible for identifying, qualifying, and acquiring new prospects and connecting them with our innovative marketing solutions to help them grow their business. This is a role focused on acquiring high-quality clients with significant short and long-term revenue potential.

If you are an aggressive and goal-oriented person with a strong competitive drive and determination to win, we are looking for you! A natural relationship builder and problem solver, often viewed by others as a leader on your sales team. One who always hits their budgets against all market conditions. If this describes you, then WTOK would love to add you to our winning local sales team. This position requires someone with a high level of tenacity and closing ability to achieve sales budgets and create positive results for our clients across both broadcast and digital platforms.

Responsibilities:

· Research opportunities in our market, generate and follow through on sales leads both warm and cold, and manage an active pipeline of potential revenue.

· Maintain a consistent pipeline, build pipeline velocity, and forecast with accuracy monthly. Responsible for the full sales cycle from prospect to close.

· Expected to become an expert in marketing and provide insights, recommendations, and consultancy to build productive and long-lasting relationships with clients.

· Design and present marketing presentations professionally and enthusiastically.

· Meets or exceeds sales expectations, goals, and budgets and manages their own book of sales revenue for retention and growth opportunities.

· Communicate and collaborate effectively internally across all WTOK departments and support staff.

Qualifications:

· Outside sales experience preferred.

· Microsoft Office Word and Excel experience preferred.

· Strong PowerPoint and presentation skills a plus.

· Self-motivated, high-energy salesperson.

· Excellent organizational, time management, verbal, and writing skills.

· Ability to be a team player.

· A strong work ethic and the ability to formulate and execute a daily plan is a must.

· Must meet the Gray Television driving requirements and have a valid driver’s license.

Start date: January 2024

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter, and references

(Current employees who are interested in this position can apply through the Gray-TV UltiPro self-service portal)

ABOUT WTOK:

WTOK-TV is a trusted ABC network station with a history of serving the communities of eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama with top rated news, weather, and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW and myTOK networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 70 years.

Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports, and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business

