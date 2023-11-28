City of Meridian Arrest Report November 28, 2023

City of Meridian Arrest Report November 28, 2023
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 28, 2023(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameYear of birthCharge
Miyya S. Cole1998Domestic violence, simple assault threat
Jaquarius A. Williams1996Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 28, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:10 AM on November 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Grand Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Detective Chanetta Stevens said a Black male entered a business in the 1900 block of Highway...
Meridian Police ask for help identifying an armed robbery suspect
Two more arrests have been made relating to alleged contraband in the Kemper/Neshoba Regional...
Two face charges in Kemper Co. over alleged contraband
Union Police seize guns, drugs and paraphernalia in ongoing investigation.
Union Police make more arrests, seize guns, drugs in ongoing investigation
A shooting occurred on the 300 Block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road.
Shooting in Meridian Saturday night

Latest News

Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 28, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 28, 2023
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Ashley Henley
‘Hard thing to hear’: Charges dropped against main suspect in murder case of former MS lawmaker
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 27, 2023
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 27, 2023