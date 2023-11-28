City of Meridian Arrest Report November 28, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Arrests
|Name
|Year of birth
|Charge
|Miyya S. Cole
|1998
|Domestic violence, simple assault threat
|Jaquarius A. Williams
|1996
|Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 28, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:10 AM on November 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Grand Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
