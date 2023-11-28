City of Meridian Arrest Report November 28, 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

Name Year of birth Charge Miyya S. Cole 1998 Domestic violence, simple assault threat Jaquarius A. Williams 1996 Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 28, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:10 AM on November 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Grand Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

