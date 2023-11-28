Elton John Tribute Show coming to Temple Theatre Friday, December 1st

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Temple Theatre will be rocking Friday night to the tunes of Rocket Man, Crocodile Rock, I’m Still Standing, and many other Elton John classics.

Although the legendary singer recently retired from touring, his fans can still be treated by seeing one of the best tribute artists performing today.

Mobile, Alabama native Ben Frey became an Elton John fan 50 years ago when he heard the song Goodbye Yellow Brick Road on the radio. He purchased the album and has been a huge fan ever since.

“I’m a natural mimic anyway as I developed his vocal pattern,” said Frey. “He inspired me to play piano and so that’s all brought us to this basically.”

Ben has spent the past 20 years perfecting his craft and has been referred to as the closest representation of Elton John’s look and vocals on the tribute circuit.

“This gentleman that is coming up is really great,” said Roger Smith, Manager of the Temple Theatre. “He’s got his accent and songs nailed and he’s about the right stature and age. Hopefully people will come out because he’s got to be one of the best.”

Unlike many tribute artists, Frey doesn’t do the flamboyant Elton John of the 1970′s, but rather, opts for the more subdued performer we’ve seen the past few decades. “I always say I’m not going to kick over the piano stool, but I wind up doing it anyway. I can’t help it. I have to give it my all.”

Ben Frey, or Sir Elton, hits the Temple Stage Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at the Temple Theatre or the Temple Theatre website.

