Elton John Tribute Show coming to Temple Theatre Friday, December 1st

Temple Theatre hosts Elton Tribute Concert
Temple Theatre hosts Elton Tribute Concert(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Temple Theatre will be rocking Friday night to the tunes of Rocket Man, Crocodile Rock, I’m Still Standing, and many other Elton John classics.

Although the legendary singer recently retired from touring, his fans can still be treated by seeing one of the best tribute artists performing today.

Mobile, Alabama native Ben Frey became an Elton John fan 50 years ago when he heard the song Goodbye Yellow Brick Road on the radio. He purchased the album and has been a huge fan ever since.

“I’m a natural mimic anyway as I developed his vocal pattern,” said Frey. “He inspired me to play piano and so that’s all brought us to this basically.”

Ben has spent the past 20 years perfecting his craft and has been referred to as the closest representation of Elton John’s look and vocals on the tribute circuit.

“This gentleman that is coming up is really great,” said Roger Smith, Manager of the Temple Theatre. “He’s got his accent and songs nailed and he’s about the right stature and age. Hopefully people will come out because he’s got to be one of the best.”

Unlike many tribute artists, Frey doesn’t do the flamboyant Elton John of the 1970′s, but rather, opts for the more subdued performer we’ve seen the past few decades. “I always say I’m not going to kick over the piano stool, but I wind up doing it anyway. I can’t help it. I have to give it my all.”

Ben Frey, or Sir Elton, hits the Temple Stage Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at the Temple Theatre or the Temple Theatre website.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Detective Chanetta Stevens said a Black male entered a business in the 1900 block of Highway...
Meridian Police ask for help identifying an armed robbery suspect
Two more arrests have been made relating to alleged contraband in the Kemper/Neshoba Regional...
Two face charges in Kemper Co. over alleged contraband
Union Police seize guns, drugs and paraphernalia in ongoing investigation.
Union Police make more arrests, seize guns, drugs in ongoing investigation
A shooting occurred on the 300 Block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road.
Shooting in Meridian Saturday night

Latest News

Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in...
Jalen Milroe putting the Iron Bowl behind him, focused on the task at hand
WTOK-TV: Selling Air and Building Businesses
Bone-chilling night
First Alert: Freeze Warning in place for Choctaw County