First Alert: Freeze Warning in place for Choctaw

Bone-chilling night
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Taco Tuesday! It was another cold start to the morning, but not the coldest we are expecting this week. Overnight lows are bottoming out in the upper 20s tonight bringing a Freeze Warning for Choctaw county between 12am-7am Wednesday morning. So far, Choctaw county is the only county in our viewing area under this warning, but that could change as night falls.

One thing for certain is overnight lows will fall below freezing for the entire area, so continue to bundle up and check on your outdoor plants, pets, people, and pipes. Give yourself extra time to warm up and defrost the car before starting your morning commute.

The sunshine prevails as high pressure looms over much of the southeast keeping skies clear and rain free over the next couple of day. Highs are nice and cool in the upper 50s. Heavy rain will return later Thursday evening last for Friday and through the weekend. Stormy weather could bring a significant amount of rainfall that is still much needed as the drought conditions have slightly improved, but an extreme drought extends over half of our Mississippi counties. Stay safe and have a terrific day.

