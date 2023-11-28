‘Hard thing to hear’: Charges dropped against main suspect in murder case of former MS lawmaker

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re coming up on two-and-a-half years since the shooting death of a former Mississippi lawmaker.

The man initially accused of the killing was supposed to go to trial Monday, but as 3 On Your Side reported Friday, his charges were instead dismissed because the state wants more time to fully investigate the matter.

The killing of former Desoto County representative Ashley Henley is one WLBT has been following since the very beginning - even doing an investigation last year into why no progress had been made in the criminal investigation.

Exactly one week after our report, a grand jury indicted Billy Brooks on a murder charge that has since been dropped.

But to tell the story of Henley’s killing, you have to go back a lot further than our initial investigation. The story begins the day after Christmas 2020 when Henley’s sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found dead inside her burned-out mobile home in Water Valley.

While Jones’ family believes she was murdered, her cause of death is still listed as “unknown.” Because of this, no criminal charges can be filed.

Henley felt the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department wasn’t doing enough to investigate what happened to Jones, so she did some investigating of her own.

Some feel the things she uncovered are what led to her being shot in the back of the head while maintaining Jones’ property months later.

“I think Michelle was going to be written off, and when they realized that we weren’t going to allow that to happen, things were shifted into a manner of defense versus clarity,” Jones’ brother and Henley’s husband Brandon Henley said.

The “they” that Brandon Henley is referring to is unknown, but for a while, it was believed to have been Billy Brooks, who was charged with maliciously setting fire to Jones’ home and later with murdering Henley.

Over a year since the murder charge, all of Brooks’ charges were dropped after attorneys for the state “requested additional time to fully investigate and review this matter.”

That could be partially due to the fact that a new district attorney, Jay Hale, came into the mix in January, but Henley’s best friend and husband say it’s a tough pill to swallow.

“It’s a hard thing to hear even though you know the meaning behind why they did what they did,” Melissa Smith said. “They get one shot at this. You don’t want them to blow it. If they say that they are not ready, then they’re not ready. But it’s still not an easy thing to hear.”

“It’s another birthday, another anniversary, another Christmas, another New Year’s that she’s not here, and [the killer] is out walking around,” Brandon Henley said. “They explained it. It’s understandable, and I would much rather them get it right because they only get one chance to do it. But it still doesn’t mean I have to like it.”

According to the most recent court filing, the state also requested the indictment be dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges can be refiled later on.

But when that will happen, if at all, is unclear because the state noted, “it’s impossible to estimate the timeframe needed to complete this investigation.”

Brooks’ attorney could not be reached for comment on this story.

