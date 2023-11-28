New telehealth service offered at LCSD

By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local school district is working to provide easier access to healthcare to its students.

The Mississippi Department of Education is partnering with the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson to offer free telehealth services to K through 12 students.

This is the first year Lauderdale County School District has offered the telehealth service.

Brandi Gunn, the school nurse at Northeast High, shares more details about the program.

“How it works is when I call a student to my office if I see that they need to be seen by a provider, I call the UMC and they provide me with an appointment and it’s same day and they’ll send me a link and me and the student sign on in my office and they’re saying and the provider will let me know if they need to be [tested] for strep or flu and we can do those in my office as well,” said Gunn.

Parents can also attend the doctor’s appointment virtually and get access to notes from the appointment.

If you would like more information on the program, you are encouraged to contact your county school.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Detective Chanetta Stevens said a Black male entered a business in the 1900 block of Highway...
Meridian Police ask for help identifying an armed robbery suspect
Two more arrests have been made relating to alleged contraband in the Kemper/Neshoba Regional...
Two face charges in Kemper Co. over alleged contraband
Union Police seize guns, drugs and paraphernalia in ongoing investigation.
Union Police make more arrests, seize guns, drugs in ongoing investigation
A shooting occurred on the 300 Block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road.
Shooting in Meridian Saturday night

Latest News

New telehealth service offered at LCSD
Salvation Army Meridian needs bell ringers for Red Kettle campaign.
Salvation Army needs bell ringers for Red Kettle in Meridian
Alabamians will start seeing their one-time tax rebates, promised as part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s...
Alabama’s one-time tax rebate payments begin processing Friday
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 28, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 28, 2023