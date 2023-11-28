New telehealth service offered at LCSD

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local school district is working to provide easier access to healthcare to its students.

The Mississippi Department of Education is partnering with the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson to offer free telehealth services to K through 12 students.

This is the first year Lauderdale County School District has offered the telehealth service.

Brandi Gunn, the school nurse at Northeast High, shares more details about the program.

“How it works is when I call a student to my office if I see that they need to be seen by a provider, I call the UMC and they provide me with an appointment and it’s same day and they’ll send me a link and me and the student sign on in my office and they’re saying and the provider will let me know if they need to be [tested] for strep or flu and we can do those in my office as well,” said Gunn.

Parents can also attend the doctor’s appointment virtually and get access to notes from the appointment.

If you would like more information on the program, you are encouraged to contact your county school.

