Protect the 4 Ps this week...cold mornings continue

However, the afternoons will be pleasantly cool
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We had a cold start on Monday morning with widespread 30s. More cold mornings are in the cards for us this week with low-mid 30s for Tuesday morning and upper 20s expected Wednesday morning. So, it’s important that you practice cold weather safety: https://www.weather.gov/safety/cold. Make sure to cover any tender plants ; make sure pets have a warm place to stay ; make sure you and your neighbors have proper working heat (and keep space heaters from anything flammable) ; and cover exposed pipes / let faucets drip (especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning).

Although our mornings will be rather cold, the afternoons will bring pleasantly cool conditions. Highs will be near 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon, and you can expect low 60s by Wednesday afternoon as a southerly wind returns. Then, 60s and 70s will dominate Thursday through the weekend.

Our next chance of rain moves in Thursday evening into Friday morning...affiliated with an approaching low pressure system and cold front. This system will bring the potential for around an inch of rainfall. However, scattered showers will stick around through the weekend as a front stalls. So, total rainfall estimates from Thursday through Monday morning could range from 2-4″...if all goes well. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

