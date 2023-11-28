Salvation Army needs bell ringers for Red Kettle in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local non-profit needs your help this holiday season.

The Meridian Salvation Army is asking the community to volunteer with the annual Red Kettle campaign.

The Red Kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Lieutenant Roy Fisher with the organization said being a bell ringer is a great way to give back.

“There’s so many in our community that are in need and the best way to be able to help is by giving, especially in our Red Kettles. Over the years, we’ve depended on volunteers to stand at the kettles in front of the stores, and by having more volunteers, we’re actually able to keep more of that money right here in the community. The more people we have to pay, the less money that stays. And so, we’re asking for more volunteers, whether it be a church group, whether it be a family. It’s a great family time to go out there,” said Lt. Fisher.]

All proceeds that are collected from the Red Kettle fund programs at the Salvation Army.

Bell ringers are needed to ring the bell Tuesday through Saturday until December 23.

If you would like to volunteer as a bell ringer, you can sign up online at the Salvation Army’s website.

