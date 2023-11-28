United Way of East Mississippi encourages the public to get involved on Giving Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tis the season, the giving season. With tomorrow being Giving Tuesday around the nation, many are encouraged to donate to a charity or volunteer their time to help those in need.

Donating to the United Way of East Mississippi is a great way to participate and assist non-profits in the community in accomplishing their goal of giving.

“When you give to United Way of East Mississippi, you’re not just giving to us, you’re giving to The SPOT, American Red Cross, you’re giving to BEEP. You’re giving to Multi-County, God’s Closet, Habitat for Humanity, Open Arms, Salvation Army, Wesley House, and the list goes on and on of those people that we are able to vet and know the needs and being able to allocate constant or perpetual funds to them so that they can be able to grow and help the community in areas and times of need,” said Kym Parnell, the Executive Director at United Way of East Mississippi.

You can donate online by visiting United Way of East Mississippi’s website.

