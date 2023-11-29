Carolyn Faye Ware

Carolyn Fay Ware Obituary(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Funeral services for Carolyn Faye Ware, 80, of Livingston will be held Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Christian Valley Baptist Church in Livingston with Pastor Wayne Smith officiating. A private graveside service will follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Carolyn passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at her home.

She loved her family with all of her heart; but she loved God more than anything. She was a devout Christian and treasured her time at Christian Valley Baptist Church. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends at the Livingston Senior Center and was active up to her very last day on earth. However, the thing that made her heart happiest was babysitting her grand-furs.

Survivors include her daughter, Terrie Moody and son-in-law, Mark Moody of Livingston, Alabama; and many nieces, nephews, friends and beloved pets.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Ware, Jr.; siblings, Dorothy; John; Daisy; Violet; Robert; and Leon.

Family will greet guest Thursday, November 30th at Christian Valley Baptist Church Fellowship Hall from 11:30 A.M. until 12:15 P.M. for cookies and coffee. Visitation will begin in the church sanctuary from 12:15 until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Valley Baptist Church, 7396 Alabama Highway 28 East, Livingston, Alabama 35470.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at robertbarhamffh.com.

