City of Meridian Arrest Report November 29, 2023(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameYear of birthCharge
Tommy L. Wiley1994Shoplifting, willful trespassing
Mychal A. Williams 1989Willful trespassing x2
Marcus D. Wilson1985Disturbance of a business

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 29, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:16 AM on November 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Willow Bend Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were no shootings reported.

