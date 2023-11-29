City of Meridian Arrest Report November 29, 2023
Arrests
|Name
|Year of birth
|Charge
|Tommy L. Wiley
|1994
|Shoplifting, willful trespassing
|Mychal A. Williams
|1989
|Willful trespassing x2
|Marcus D. Wilson
|1985
|Disturbance of a business
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 29, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:16 AM on November 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Willow Bend Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
