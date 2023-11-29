City of Meridian Arrest Report November 29, 2023

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

Name Year of birth Charge Tommy L. Wiley 1994 Shoplifting, willful trespassing Mychal A. Williams 1989 Willful trespassing x2 Marcus D. Wilson 1985 Disturbance of a business

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 29, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 6:16 AM on November 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of Willow Bend Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

There were no shootings reported.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.