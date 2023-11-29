Doctors worried RSV antibody shortage could put infants at higher risk

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Winter is here, and while the cold weather is keeping some in, it’s forcing others to go to the emergency room.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) affects adults and children. Younger children, including those under six months, are at the highest risk.

In July, a new monoclonal antibody shot, Nirversimab, was approved to lower the number of RSV-related hospitalizations each year.

But across the South, a shortage has left some babies untreated.

“We have been giving it here for about a month, but we are unable to get the supply for certain doses and for certain patients,” said Hattiesburg Clinic Pediatrician Dr. Anita Henderson.

The shot’s manufacturer, Sanofi, said the shortage is mainly due to supply issues.

Henderson said the shot’s weight-based dosing also plays a role.

“We got the doses in the 50 mg dose, which is for babies that weigh under 11 pounds, but we have been unable to get the higher dose for babies that weigh over 11 pounds,” said Henderson.

In October, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) stepped in with the federal Vaccine for Children program, meant to ensure children who receive Medicaid or are underinsured receive the shot.

Henderson said this has forced the clinic to only dispense the shot to these patients and turn away those who are privately insured.

“It has unfortunately been difficult because all of our families want this shot for their babies. They all want to protect them against RSV,” Henderson said. “But unfortunately, we are unable to give that shot for some of our families.”

The CDC has recommended prioritizing babies under six months, those born premature and those who have existing health conditions.

Henderson said parents should be prepared in case they cannot get the shot.

“If your child is sick, if your toddler is sick, if anyone is ill at your house, make sure they wash their hands, avoid being around the babies, avoid kissing the babies,” Henderson said. “You do not want to transmit RSV to your baby.”

Henderson said to better protect children, families should also avoid large gatherings, and if possible, get their flu shots.

To find out if your child is eligible for the shot, contact your local pediatrician.

