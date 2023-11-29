FIRST ALERT: It’ll be freezing cold Wednesday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clear skies and light to calm winds will lead to the coldest morning of the week for Wednesday.... and the coldest morning we’ve had since the start of the month. We’ll start our Wednesday with upper 20s to low 30s, so it’s important that you’re practicing cold weather safety: https://www.weather.gov/safety/cold.

Once we get beyond the cold morning, Wednesday afternoon brings partly-mainly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be chilly, but it won’t be freezing cold. Instead, Thursday morning will start with mid-upper 30s courtesy of clouds a southerly wind that’ll be taking over. This wind direction will lead to more comfy temps for the rest of the week with lows in the 50s starting Friday morning..and highs in the 70s by Friday afternoon.

As for rain, our next good chance for receiving it will be on Thursday Evening into Friday Morning. We’ll have an area of low pressure and a cold front moving into the area. As it approaches, rain chances increase throughout Thursday afternoon & evening....with likely rain after 10PM Thursday. Rain will remain likely overnight into Friday morning before tapering off by early Friday afternoon. Rainfall estimates of .5″ - 1.5″ are possible with this first round of rain.

There will be another round for possible showers Friday evening into Saturday as the actual cold front crosses. We’re watching for possible strong storms with this. Otherwise, we’re expecting the front to stall, and it could lead to a few more spotty showers on Sunday.

Next week, there are some inconsistencies on the timing of another cold front. So, for now, we’re going with a front crossing by Tuesday...leading to chillier temps returning by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.