First Alert: A low end threat for Friday

Severe storms possible
Severe storms possible(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Wing Wednesday! Cold, Cold, COLD to start the day with temperatures areal wide below freezing. It is also a bit frosty out, so give yourself extra time to defrost the car before starting your morning drive. Highs will increase into the 60s and cloud cover will increase as well. There is also a Limited Threat for Wildfire Danger as rain will be hard to find for Wednesday.

Furthermore, before the rain moves in Thursday you have time to come party with us right outside the WTOK-TV Studio in Downtown Meridian for our Toython Block Party starting at 11am-1pm. Rain is expected to pick up shortly after 2pm as scattered showers will last on and off again before the heavier rain moves in for the night.

First Alert:

Early Friday morning through the afternoon scattered showers and storm does bring a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. Even though this is a low end threat we cannot rule out the chance for tornadoes, so go over your safety plan with your family and be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11.

