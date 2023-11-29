Gloria Jean Miller Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Gloria Jean Miller

1944-2023

Funeral services for Gloria Jean Miller, 79, of Meridian will be held Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church of Collinsville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Gloria passed away Friday, November 24, 2023, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Gloria Jean had a servant’s heart and was known for her cooking; especially her 7-Up Poundcake. No matter the occasion, she would always bake you one of her famous cakes. In addition to cooking, she enjoyed travelling. Her favorite destination was the beach where she spent most of her summer vacations. She said, “The beach always made everything better.” She also enjoyed many hours of shopping no matter where she went. More than anything, Gloria loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her heart. She is going to be greatly missed by all those whose lives she has touched.

Survivors include her children, Tammy White (Shannon) and Terri Stewart (Mark); grandchildren, Lauren Newman (Will) and Presley White; great grandchildren, Ryliee and Parker Newman; special cousin, Linda Mena (Olgene); brother-in-law, Kent Miller; special nephew, Dave Miller (Kasie); and other special family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Eleze Walker; husband, Gary Miller; grandson, Miller White; sister, Doris Dean (J.P); and great niece, Deanna Mena

Pallbearers will be Dave Miller, Luke Miller, Steve Spears, Alvin Smith, Will Newman, and Steve Harwell. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Harwell, Darrell Harwell, Leslie Harwell, and Jerry Walker.

The family will receive flowers or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Collinsville.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

