Governor and lawmakers at odds over revenue estimate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Could tension be brewing between the Governor and some lawmakers before the 2024 session ever begins? The back and forth is centered around how much they’re projecting will be available to spend in the 2025 budget.

“I’m not going to agree to it,” said Governor Tate Reeves on November 15. “If I don’t agree to it, I don’t think we have a revenue estimate.”

Governor Tate Reeves disagrees with the Joint Legislative Budget Committee because they were suggesting a lower number than the state’s Revenue Estimating Group. They did that because the state economist indicated they were projecting some slowdown in revenues. Sen. John Horhn of Jackson is on the committee.

“At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter because we’re going to reset the budget in the spring with a closer number to what’s actual,” noted Horhn. “And so it’s talking points between politicians. The governor wants to be able to push his tax cut. We’re wanting to look at what’s a realistic picture of our budget and come up with a budget accordingly.”

Republicans like Rep. Lee Yancey of Rankin County don’t think a lower estimate will change what’s pushed during the session.

“I’m not worried that we’re going to have enough money to meet our needs,” said Yancey. “And I think there’s plenty of money to still implement a full income tax cut.”

But it wouldn’t be the first time there was tension surrounding tax cuts.

“What we’ve been noticing is that Republicans don’t always like each other any more than Democrats always like each other,” added Horhn. “But when you think about a more monolithic approach to politics, these guys don’t always like each other.”

“I think that the House and the Governor are both looking at fully eliminating the income tax,” explained Yancey. “I think that’d be a great thing to produce more growth in our state and not to punish productivity. At the same time, I think maybe the Lieutenant Governor and the Senate may be more focused on eliminating the grocery tax.”

The next meeting to adopt a revenue estimate is December 6.

