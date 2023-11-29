Kemper County Arrest Report November 28, 2023

Nov. 29, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Taniyah Hearn 11-21-2023 Disturbance of the Family.
Gregory Campbell 11-21-2023 Conspiracy to Commit a Crime
Shaniha Lindsey 11-25-2023 Conspiracy to Commit a Crime; Introduction of Contraband into Facility; Sale of Controlled Substance
Sharon Wallace 11-22-2023 Driver License Suspended; DUI 2nd; No Insurance; Child Restraint; Careless Driving

