Skip to content
Live Newscasts/Weather
News
Weather
Sports
Holiday House Contest
Color the Weather
Download Our Apps
General Election Information
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Special Reports
Live Newscasts/Weather
Weather
Color the Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Closings & Delays
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Sports Videos
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Camera Network
Great Health Divide
EMBDC Reimagining the Future
Salute to Excellence
Midday Interviews
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
Election Results
WTOK E-News
Community
Life on the Line
County Road 11
Foodie Finds
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
Arrests
Programming Schedule
Heroes & Icons
Start TV
Telemundo
Submit Photos and Videos
Submit Hometown Heroes Photos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Kemper County Arrest Report November 28, 2023
Daily Docket 6
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST
|
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Taniyah Hearn 11-21-2023 Disturbance of the Family.
Gregory Campbell 11-21-2023 Conspiracy to Commit a Crime
Shaniha Lindsey 11-25-2023 Conspiracy to Commit a Crime; Introduction of Contraband into Facility; Sale of Controlled Substance
Sharon Wallace 11-22-2023 Driver License Suspended; DUI 2nd; No Insurance; Child Restraint; Careless Driving
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college
Missing Mississippi man found dead in woods; no foul play suspected, authorities say
Meridian Police ask for help identifying an armed robbery suspect
Latest News
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 29, 2023
Lauderdale County Arrest Report November 28, 2023
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 28, 2023
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse