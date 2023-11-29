Meridian working to improve traffic flow in downtown

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Traveling through parts of downtown Meridian, drivers often get stopped several times by red lights when they’re the only car at the light.

The city of Meridian is working to fix that problem by introducing camera detectors at several stoplights across the heart of the city.

“Now, as we have detection, which is in the form of a video camera, which of those things you see up on top of the mast arms, and what they do is basically they’re just they’re shooting the video of that particular like the side street. And you go in the program and you draw a box where the car is going to be. The video just picks up when the pixels change. It tells the controller there’s a car there‚” said Meridian Public Work’s Traffic Systems Manager Jeffrey Pierce.

This detection system has already been put in along Sela Ward Parkway, 23rd Avenue, as well as 14th Street.

The detectors are a way to make traveling through Meridian more efficient for drivers.

”Another thing about detection is if you have a car on the side, say it’s one car that comes up on the side street, it is going to have what they call a minimum amount of green which maybe five, six seconds. Once that car goes, if no car pulls up, then it’s going to go back to the main street. So that shortens your wait time as opposed to being on a timer,” said Pierce.

New detectors downtown are currently going up, but they are taking longer than planned due to the age of the old systems.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.