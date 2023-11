MHSAA football championships air on myTOK

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association football championships will be aired Thursday, Friday and Saturday on myTOK, Channel 11.2 over the air, and Channel 1172 on Comcast Cable.

The games are being played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on the Ole Miss campus in Oxford.

Here’s the schedule: Thursday, Nov. 30



Class 1A

Biggersville (11-1) vs. Velma Jackson (13-0), 4 p.m.



Class 5A

West Point (10-3) vs. Laurel (8-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1



Class 2A

Charleston (12-2) vs. Heidelberg (11-3), 4 p.m.



Class 6A

Grenada (11-3) vs. West Jones (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2



Class 4A

Louisville (14-0) vs. Columbia (14-0), noon



Class 3A

Winona (14-0) vs. Noxubee County (9-5), 3:30 p.m.



Class 7A

Starkville (10-3) vs. Oak Grove (12-1), 7 p.m.

