MPD looking for inmate who escaped custody

Meridian Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody Wednesday morning.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody Wednesday morning.

He was reported to be wearing a yellow MDOC jumpsuit. A drone is being used to help in the search, which included the area of 7th Street and 35th Avenue.

Two inmates initially escaped but one has since been recaptured. Police said they were being moved for a court appearance.

News 11 has a reporter working this story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

