MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Union: Services for Mr. David Terrell will be held at 11:00am, Friday, December 1, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union. Burial will be held at Mt. Zion Methodist Church Cemetery. Bro. Justin Chaney and Bro. William Savell will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00am, prior to Chapel services.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.