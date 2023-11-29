Mr. Roy Ellis Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Roy Ellis, age 68, of Meridian, MS passed away at his home Thursday, November 23, 2023.  A private family service will be held at a later date.  Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

 He is survived by his three sons; Cody Ellis, Anthony “A.J.” Ellis (Nina), Brad Ellis (Anja), his grandchildren; MaLeah Ellis, Arynn Ellis, Lily Ellis, and Damon Ellis.

 He was preceded in death by his parents Burt and Florence Ellis.

 Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

