One arrested after nearly 80 pounds of marijuana found in car

One arrested around 80 pounds of marijuana found in car
One arrested around 80 pounds of marijuana found in car(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One has been arrested after roughly 80 pounds of marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop in Scott County.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, a narcotics agent with the sheriff’s office made a traffic stop on a vehicle Wednesday for a traffic violation.

When the driver, 31-year-old Van Buth of Forest, pulled over, the agent noticed a strong odor coming from the vehicle.

After investigation, Buth was found to be in possession of around 80 pounds of marijuana. He was booked and charged at the scene with aggravated possession of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office says the person arrested has a previous history of distributing illegal drugs.

MBI assisted with the seizure of the marijuana due to the amount of the drug seized.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Meridian Police are assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections in search for Ryan...
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college
Wreck of 25th Ave. and 4th St. in Meridian
Wreck off 25th Ave. and 4th St. in Meridian

Latest News

Controlled fire in Lauderdale County on the left. Controlled fire in Decatur on right.
Two controlled burns in the area
Lee Garrick McMillan was sentenced to 63 months for assault with a dangerous weapon and for...
Pearl River man sentenced for assault
Meridian Police are assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections in search for Ryan...
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 29, 2023
City of Meridian Arrest Report November 29, 2023