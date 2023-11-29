Patrick Shegog wins 2023 C Spire Conerly Trophy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 28th C Spire Conerly Trophy was awarded Tuesday. The award, named after Clarksdale-native Charlie Conerly and given to the best college athlete in Mississippi, was awarded to Delta State quarterback Patrick Shegog.

Shegog becomes the third Delta State player to win the award and the first since Josh Bright won in 2000. The senior from Batesville was a major factor in the Statesmen’s 10-2 record and second-round playoff appearance this season. Shegog threw for 2,618 yards and 32 touchdowns, with only two interceptions on the year. He also ran for 690 yards and 12 scores. Shegog joins Tregnel Thomas, who was awarded the first Conerly Trophy in 1996, and Bright as winners from Delta State.

The 2023 Evan Hull Trophy was also awarded Tuesday night. The award, given to the best collegiate offensive lineman in the state, went to Mississippi State center Cole Smith. Smith, a senior from Pontotoc, has started 23 consecutive games for the Bulldogs, and only allowed one sack this season. Smith becomes the sixth Bulldog to win the award, which was first awarded in 2013, joining Gabe Jackson (2013), Justin Senior (2016), Martinas Rankin (2017), Elgton Jenkins (2018), and Charles Cross (2021).

