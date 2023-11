MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Forestry Department has confirmed multiple controlled burns in our viewing area.

According to Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett, one is off of Hwy 496 North in Lauderdale County.

The other controlled burn is in Newton County, according to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington.

Controlled fire in Lauderdale County (WTOK)

Controlled fire in Decatur (WTOK)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.