City of Meridian Arrest Report November 30, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 30, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 10:01 AM on November 29, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 35th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 12:03 PM on November 29, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.