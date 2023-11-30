City of Meridian Arrest Report November 30, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

Name DOBCharges
Angela K. Vanderburg1982Trepass Less Than Larceny
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from November 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM to November 30, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 10:01 AM on November 29, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of 35th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 12:03 PM on November 29, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1400 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

