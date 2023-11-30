City officials to determine the status of Christmas parade on Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian said it will make a decision about Saturday’s scheduled Christmas parade by 12 noon Friday, due to potential rain and thunderstorms.

The City of Meridian’s Christmas parade is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The theme is “Candy Cane”.

News 11 Meteorologist Avaionia Smith said the models currently show no inclement weather for early evening Saturday. There could be a stray shower but it won’t be a rainout.

