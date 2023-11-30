First Alert: Friday’s storm bring a low end threat for severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Cloudy skies will be the view as we await rain showers later this afternoon. Highs are still slightly below average in the low 60s. Showers are still expected to hold off as WTOK-TV host a Toython Block Party right outside the studio in downtown Meridian from 11am-1pm. Come drop off toys for kids this holiday season and show off your dance moves with us.

Rain will move from the west nearing 2pm and becoming more wide spread throughout the evening. Showers get heavier through the night into early friday morning sparking the chance of isolated severe thunderstorms with high winds being the main threat. The possibility for a tornado cannot be ruled out with much of the area under a level one marginal risk for severe weather.

Rain will being to clear approaching Friday afternoon but return late that night into early Saturday. No rain expected during the time of the Christmas parades, but rain moves in Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.