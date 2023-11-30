FIRST ALERT: There’s a low risk for severe storm Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve had some cold mornings to start the week, but a southerly wind has returned...allowing for temps to be more comfy. So, Thursday morning won’t be as cold with lows staying above freezing into the mid-upper 30s. Thursday afternoon, highs will reach the low 60s and showers return for the first time this week.

Thursday’s showers will start rolling in by the afternoon, and they’ll be affiliated with an area of low pressure and a cold front that’ll be approaching our area. So, as this system gets closer, the rain coverage increases in our area by Thursday evening. Rain will be likely overnight...heading into our Friday morning.

Friday morning’s rain will gradually taper off to more hit & miss showers by Friday afternoon. There could also be some sun peeking through the clouds during the afternoon...heating temps up into the 70s. This could make the atmosphere more supportive of possible severe storms. If so, this will be with storms that pop-up through the afternoon & evening...and it could last through early Saturday. Damaging wind is the main threat, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Make sure to have ways of getting severe alerts, and stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

There will be a chance for showers into Sunday morning (although not severe). Rainfall estimated from Thursday - Sunday could range between .5″- 2.” Weekend highs will range from the mid 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.