Jones charged with sale, possession of meth

By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Fredrick Jones, aka “Mob”, for sale of methamphetamine within 1500 feet of a church and other charges. The arrest was made Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the 3700 block of 43rd Street in Meridian.

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force, US Marshals Service and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics attempted to serve an arrest warrant at the location but said Jones barricaded himself inside the attic of the house. He was taken into custody a few hours later.

The Sheriff’s Department said agents gathered enough probable cause to get a search warrant, which turned up methamphetamine, guns, money and a money counter. 

Jones is being charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine within 1500 feet of a church, as well as possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jones is being held without bond at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility because he was already out of jail on a previous bond for felony domestic violence.

