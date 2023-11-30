Lauderdale County to host waste disposal day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Twice a year, Lauderdale County holds a day for county residents to dispose of household items that aren’t accepted in regular curbside trash pickup containers or county dump sites.

The next amnesty day will be held on Saturday, December 2nd. It will be at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center from 8 am until 2 pm. To see a complete list of items you can legally dispose of in an environmentally friendly way, see the image below.

Twice a year, Lauderdale County holds a day for county residents to dispose of household items (WTOK - TV)

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.