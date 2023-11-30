“The Mississippi Football Book” Book Signing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi football fanatics can read all about our state’s football history and who made it happen.

Contained in the pages of the book are stories of Mississippi football legends such as Jerry Rice, Walter Peyton, Brett Favre, Steve McNair, Dak Prescott, and more.

Co-authors of the book, Rick Cleveland and Neil White, met readers and signed copies of their book.

News 11 spoke to Cleveland about what readers can expect when you buy a copy.

“I think no matter who you pull for. Who your team is. There’s a lot of even if you don’t even care about football, there’s enough people stories in this book that will draw you in. I mean, it’s not just about the X’s and O’s of football, it’s about the people who’ve made the difference in Mississippi.”, said Cleveland.

The Mississippi football book was available to purchase and for 45 dollars you could walk out with a signed copy of your very own.

