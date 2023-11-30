Mississippi State linebacker declares for NFL Draft

Nathaniel ‘Bookie’ Watson made the announcement Wednesday
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) is sacked by Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel...
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) is sacked by Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Kentucky won 24-3. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the best defensive players in the SEC is headed to the next level, as Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel ‘Bookie’ Watson declared for the NFL Draft Wednesday.

Watson made the announcement on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) Wednesday evening.

Earlier this month, Watson was the first Bulldog ever to be named a final for the Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in college football. Watson led the SEC in sacks (10) and tackles (137) this season. Watson compiled 379 tackles and 35 sacks in 57 games over six seasons at Mississippi State.

