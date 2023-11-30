Mississippi Supreme Court delays execution date for man on death row

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) The Mississippi Supreme Court temporarily delayed its ruling on whether to set an execution date for Willie Jerome Manning on death row on Thursday.

The state’s high court ruled that they’ll wait to set an execution date until they’ve handled Manning’s petition for post-conviction relief.

Manning was convicted in 1994 on two counts of capital murder.

He maintains his innocence and seeks to have evidence in his case re-examined.

