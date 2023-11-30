MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today is National Career Development Day. Meridian Freshmen got to take a look into some future career paths.

Meridian High School hosted a community sponsored career development day.

9th grade students learned about 16 different career clusters ranging from tech to medicine.

Nontraditional as well as traditional careers were discussed.

Meridian High School assistant principal, Karen Burton, explains why it’s important for students to think about the future early.

“It’s important because this is a huge transitioning year for them. Our students are coming here to the 9th grade from middle schools, and we want to get them early and introduce them to the career clusters. Make them aware of what’s right here in Meridian, Mississippi. This is home for them and they need to know that there are opportunities right here in Meridian. So, we are so thankful for our partners today who have come out, joined with us to share with us and our students what’s right at their fingertips.” said Burton.

Burton says that school administration is thankful for all the supporters and partners who came out today.

Meridian High School will host a reality fair for freshmen in the spring.

That will coincide with the career clusters and what students are learning in their classes.

