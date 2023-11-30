Pascagoula woman remembers Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter helping build her Habitat Home

As former first lady Rosalynn Carter is laid to rest this week, people across the world are paying tribute and honoring her legacy of generosity.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
That includes a Pascagoula woman whose life was impacted by Rosalynn and her husband, former President Jimmy Carter.

Fifteen years ago, the Carters traveled to the Gulf Coast coast to help with a massive Habitat for Humanity project.

250 homes across three states were built in a week’s time. Daisy Holloway was selected to receive one of them along with 20 recipients in Mississippi. She still lives in the home today with two children and her husband, but remembers the moment in 2008 like it happened yesterday.

“At the time, I was on housing. You know, you never know,” says Holloway. “Nothing like this ever happens to our family so you just never know. So, I applied and I was accepted and from there it was like a rollercoaster.”

Little did she know that ride would become even more exciting as the Carters joined in to volunteer.

“I really enjoyed the experience; it was surreal, is the word I want to use,” said Holloway. “Having the 39th President and his wife here in my home and being a part of that was amazing.”

Around 2,000 volunteers from parts of the country also helped build the homes. Holloway said everyone was so uplifting, especially Rosalynn.

“She was lovable,” said Holloway. “It’s very unfortunate that she passed away but I was grateful to know her. She was kindhearted and she was there for us. She was here for people, the project and everything.”

Holloway was even asked by Habitat for Humanity to speak on the same stage as the Carters at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino about the incredible project.

She says what she loved most was the special gift the Carters left with her as they toured her new home together.

“They gave everyone bibles,” said Holloway: “I still have my bible where they wrote in it; they wrote their names and it was amazing.”

Holloway sends her condolences to Jimmy Carter. Rosalynn died on November 19 at 96 years old.

