Ross Collins Career and Technical Center hosts Polar Express tour for MPSD students.
By Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Ross Collins Career and Technical Center was all decked out for the holiday season on Thursday.

The center was hosting its ‘All Abroad Polar Express’ event all week. All Meridian Public School District kindergarten and first-grade classes were invited to the event.

Students from the educator prep department held arts and crafts classes, read the Polar Express book, and showed the movie to students. Even Santa made an appearance, taking pictures with attendees.

Dena Patterson, one of the educator prep instructors, said the event is a great opportunity for learning for both educator prep students and students attending the event.

“This is a unique opportunity for my educator prep students to get hands-on experience. Many of them are interested in going into the teaching field or something education-related. So, this actually gives them experience with classroom management and it gives them the opportunity to use leadership skills because they are leading the class themselves and taking charge,” said Patterson.

“It’s very fun to see all the children smile, but what I have learned is that teaching skills. Tell them what the children to do, tell them where they should go, tell them how they should do it. But I think that really it’s the core of what educator prep is doing is learning how we can teach kids,” said Char’Tayvious Edwards, the State President of Educator Adviser Mississippi.

This is the third year Ross Collins has held the Polar Express event with over 700 MPSD students attending throughout the week.

