SEC Championship the priciest ticket among the Power Five conferences

Alabama will face Georgia in the 2023 SEC Championship inside Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Alabama will face Georgia in the 2023 SEC Championship inside Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 2.(Jeffery Winborne)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WBRC) - Power Five conference championship games kick off Friday when No. 5 Oregon and No. 3 Washington face off the in the Pac-12 Championship Game. With so much on the line for a number of teams, many fans are just itching for the opportunity to be at the games in person.

However, for fans of either Georgia or Alabama, those ticket prices will definitely test the SEC’s mantra of “It just means more.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the cost for two tickets together in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Ticketmaster is $320 plus fees per ticket. That’s nearly $640 to sit in the upper deck above the endzone. A single ticket to the game runs $400 plus fees.

The next most expensive game to attend is the Big XII Championship in Arlington at a whopping $64 per ticket when purchasing two from Ticketmaster.

The Pac-12 Championship, which features a pair of top five teams with major College Football Playoff implications, has tickets available for just $44 each. Not only are Washington and Oregon playing to get into the Playoff, this is the final Pac-12 Championship game as it currently exists before a mass exodus of teams to other conferences.

This weekend’s championship games have major implications for the College Football Playoff standings, with all of the teams in contention taking the field either Friday or Saturday.

ConferenceTeamTeamLocationDate/Time
Pac-12#5 Oregon#3 WashingtonLas VegasDec. 1 - 7 p.m.
Big XII#18 Oklahoma State#7 TexasArlingtonDec. 2 - 11 a.m.
SEC#1 Georgia#8 AlabamaAtlantaDec. 2 - 3 p.m.
ACC#16 Louisville#4 Florida StateCharlotteDec. 2 - 7 p.m.
Big Ten#16 Iowa#2 MichiganIndianapolisDec. 2 - 7 p.m.*
*The Big Ten Championship will air on WBRC FOX 6.

Once the dust settles, the final College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled Sunday at 11 a.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police are assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections in search for Ryan...
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
Controlled fire in Lauderdale County on the left. Controlled fire in Decatur on right.
Two controlled burns in the area
Lee Garrick McMillan was sentenced to 63 months for assault with a dangerous weapon and for...
Pearl River man sentenced for assault
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’
FILE - Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy stand on a street in New Orleans, Feb. 1, 2013. A lawyer for...
Couple who inspired ‘The Blind Side’ to remove references to Michael Oher being adopted