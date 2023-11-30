Tips to keep your energy bill low this winter season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The winter months are upon us, which means heaters are being turned on and power bills are going up.

There are many ways to combat this expensive and power-consuming season.

Keeping your doors shut to your house, opening window curtains to let the sun in as well as making sure all cracks between windows and doorways are sealed tight are all ways you can save on electricity.

“As we see the temperatures getting cooler, we need to make sure that our heating systems are working to their peak efficiency. If you need to have those checked annually, that is always a great idea to make sure that it is working properly. We can also make sure that you seal around Windows and doors. We don’t want to lose our heated air to drafty windows and doors,” said EMEPA’s Director of Marketing and Communications Julie Boles.

The heater is not the only driver of power during this time of year.

Christmas decorations like lights use a lot of electricity. EMEPA suggests using LED bulbs over incandescent lights.

“You also can use timers for your Christmas lights or outdoor displays. So that at night when you’re asleep, no one’s out. You can not be wasting energy with those lights going all through the night,” said Boles.

Even the summer months’ electric bills don’t compare to winters’, as people down south do not appreciate the freezing temperatures.

“The South is typically we are known for our summers, our heat. But we actually see the highest energy use among our members in this area in the winter, and that is because we are not used to the cold. We don’t like it, and we crank those that heat up, and those temperature differences between the outside and how we’re trying to heat our homes really impact our energy bills,” said Boles.

EMEPA says it is fine to use a space heater when it comes to heating up a small room, but it says space heaters are much more dangerous and less efficient when heating up large areas like an entire house.

