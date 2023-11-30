WTOK News 11 encourages the public to donate to annual Toython

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 is working to spread some holiday cheer as it hosts its annual Toython.

News 11 will kick off this year’s Toython in an extra special way by hosting a block party on Thursday starting at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. right in front of the WTOK studio.

The public is encouraged to drop off toys and monetary donations on Thursday to make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.

“I just really ask people to give from their heart and really think about how they can make this a special Christmas for children, whether they’re just a toddler or whether they’re a teenager. I know times can be tough for a lot of people and these don’t have to be big, extravagant toys. They can be just something really small, but it just puts a smile on somebody’s face on Christmas morning and that’s what we really want to do. We just want to make this a really special Christmas. So, if I could ask everybody, just give what you can, do what you can, and just let’s make this a really Merry Christmas for a lot of young people,” said Jacque Harms, the Vice President, and General Manager at WTOK-TV.

Community members can also drop off toy and monetary donations this Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. at both Walmart locations on Highway 19 and Bonita Lakes.

