WTOK News 11 encourages the public to donate to annual Toython

By Adam Carros and Christen Hyde
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 is working to spread some holiday cheer as it hosts its annual Toython.

News 11 will kick off this year’s Toython in an extra special way by hosting a block party on Thursday starting at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. right in front of the WTOK studio.

The public is encouraged to drop off toys and monetary donations on Thursday to make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.

“I just really ask people to give from their heart and really think about how they can make this a special Christmas for children, whether they’re just a toddler or whether they’re a teenager. I know times can be tough for a lot of people and these don’t have to be big, extravagant toys. They can be just something really small, but it just puts a smile on somebody’s face on Christmas morning and that’s what we really want to do. We just want to make this a really special Christmas. So, if I could ask everybody, just give what you can, do what you can, and just let’s make this a really Merry Christmas for a lot of young people,” said Jacque Harms, the Vice President, and General Manager at WTOK-TV.

Community members can also drop off toy and monetary donations this Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. at both Walmart locations on Highway 19 and Bonita Lakes.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Meridian Police are assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections in search for Ryan...
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college
Wreck of 25th Ave. and 4th St. in Meridian
Wreck off 25th Ave. and 4th St. in Meridian

Latest News

The games will air on myTOK, Channel 11.2 over the air, and Channel 1172 on Comcast Cable.
MHSAA football championships air on myTOK
One arrested around 80 pounds of marijuana found in car
One arrested after nearly 80 pounds of marijuana found in car
Controlled fire in Lauderdale County on the left. Controlled fire in Decatur on right.
Two controlled burns in the area
Lee Garrick McMillan was sentenced to 63 months for assault with a dangerous weapon and for...
Pearl River man sentenced for assault