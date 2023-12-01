Abandoned house fire in Meridian

House fire on C Street
House fire on C Street(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Firefighters were working Thursday night to put out a fire at an abandoned house on C Street in Meridian.

According to first responders, firefighters were not able to go inside the structure. They said the home is vacant and this is not the first time it has been on fire.

News 11 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police are assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections in search for Ryan...
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
Controlled fire in Lauderdale County on the left. Controlled fire in Decatur on right.
Two controlled burns in the area
Lee Garrick McMillan was sentenced to 63 months for assault with a dangerous weapon and for...
Pearl River man sentenced for assault
FILE -- If you shopped at a Family Dollar in select states between January 2020 and February...
Family Dollar customers can receive $25 gift cards following class action settlement
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’

Latest News

Toython will be Friday, Dec. 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., at both Meridian Walmart Supercenters...
WTOK Toython kicks off with block party
Make sure to stay weather aware...especially during the PM hours
FIRST ALERT: A mixed bag on Friday... including a low severe risk
The investigation is currently ongoing, and Hawkins could face more charges.
Ocean Springs teacher arrested, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student
Ross Collins Career and Technical Center hosts Polar Express tour for MPSD students.
Ross Collins Career and Technical Center hosts Polar Express tour for MPSD students