Amazon offering Prime Student members $25 flights for the holidays

FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.
FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.(Igor Jovalev via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon’s student subscription members will have the option to book select domestic flights for $25 this holiday season.

According to Amazon, the limited-time deal is good for one round trip or one-way domestic tickets for flights in the U.S. between early December and mid-January for its Prime Student members.

The offer is in partnership with StudentUniverse, a discount travel booking site for students.

The discounted rates can be up to $500 off the retail value of a ticket. It is subject to availability and flight destinations, according to Amazon.

About 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during the promotion from 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5 through 12 a.m. PST and Dec. 7, as 1,000 tickets will be released daily.

The offer is good for one ticket per Amazon Prime Student member and one passenger per booking.

More information about this offer can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police are assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections in search for Ryan...
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Fredrick Jones, aka “Mob”,...
Jones charged with sale, possession of meth
James Hawkins
Bond denied for Ocean Springs teacher accused of having inappropriate relations with student
House fire on C Street
Abandoned house fire in Meridian
Controlled fire in Lauderdale County on the left. Controlled fire in Decatur on right.
Two controlled burns in the area

Latest News

FILE -- Designer Hilary Farr and realtor David Visentin of HGTV's "Love It or List It."
Hilary Farr leaving ‘Love It or List It’ after 17 seasons
Hunters may submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or participating...
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in harvested buck in south Mississippi
Sawgrass farms sells trees in Marion
New Christmas tree stand open in Marion
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say