Be on the lookout for traffic changes to Hwy. 39 in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Be extra cautious while traveling on Highway 39.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has now opened up new crossovers.

MDOT is nearing completion of the safety improvement project along Highway 39, starting at Dale Drive and ending at North Hills Street.

This project included lane widening, intersection reconfiguring as well as opening directional median crossovers.

These new crossovers introduce a new way for travel to cross the four lane highway.

“They can dramatically reduce crashes relating to crossing and turning left at multi-lane highway intersections in Mississippi. Using this type of turn it substantially improves safety for the public, so the number of conflict points between vehicles when crossing or turning left at a multi-lane divided highway intersection are reduced here. So, those that remain are just way less severe. So overall, it’s going to greatly improve safety along Hwy. 39 Meridian,” said MDOT Public Information Officer Michael Flood.

The project will be completed in the coming future. The last step of this project will be placing the permanent striping on the roadways.

