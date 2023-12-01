Callaway High standout wide receiver decommits from Ole Miss

(Garrett Busby)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A highly-rated playmaker from Jackson has decommitted from Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football.

Three-star wide receiver at Callaway High School Jeremy Scott announced Friday afternoon that he has reopened his recruiting following his decision to decommit from the Rebels.

Scott had been committed to Ole Miss since March 10.

24/7 Sports ranks the Callaway Charger as the No. 29 player in Mississippi in the class of 2024.

Scott ended the 2023 season with 15 touchdowns.

