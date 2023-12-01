Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in harvested buck in south Mississippi

Hunters may submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or participating taxidermists.(North Dakota Game and Fish)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said it recently received positive test results for Chronic Wasting Disease in a harvested buck in Harrison County, the first for the south Mississippi county. Additional information will be forthcoming about a CWD Management Zone.

Since February 2018, the MDWFP said 218 CWD-positive white-tailed deer have been detected across eleven of the state’s 82 counties. Hunters may submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or participating taxidermists.

For more information about Chronic Wasting Disease, click here.

