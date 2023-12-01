FIRST ALERT: A mixed bag on Friday... including a low severe risk

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An area of low pressure slides into our area...bringing a warm front and eventually a cold front. The warm front slides north of us on Friday morning, and it’ll open our area up to conditions that could support isolated severe storms...should they form. Before this happens, we’ll have early morning showers (non-severe) that could be moderate to heavy. As these area moving out, that’s when the “storm supportive” environment moves in. So, we’ll keep an eye on those morning storms as they move out... but we aren’t too concerned about those.

However, behind the morning showers, clouds will break apart...allowing sunshine to peek through. This will help temps warm into the mid-upper 70s (well above the average), and it’ll heighten the instability...which is one of the elements that could support isolated severe storms. So, we’ll closely monitor to see if any isolated storms pop-up Friday afternoon & early evening. If they do, they could be threatening. Otherwise, we’re expecting a more organized cluster of storms to move in late Friday night into early Saturday...and these are prompting the low severe risk in our area (mainly south of I-20). So, make sure to have multiple ways of getting alerts Friday PM...and before you go to bed.

Saturday morning scattered showers will taper-off to isolated showers by mid-late morning. The afternoon & early evening bring a chance for isolated showers, but rain chances increase Saturday night in Sunday morning as a cold front crosses.

Sunday, expect an overall dry day with highs in the upper 60s. Monday and Tuesday bring a mix of sun & clouds with mornings in the 40s and afternoons near 70 degrees. However, a strong cold front crosses early Wednesday... dropping temps back below the average.

