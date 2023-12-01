First Alert: Storm late Fri. into Sat. morning hold a low potential for severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Scattered showers and storms have moved out of the area for now. Rainfall totals are already between a quarter and a half an inch. Wet streets remain and so will cloudy skies until later this afternoon. A warm front brought unseasonably warm temperatures over the next couple of day.

Highs this afternoon are in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the low 60s. Scattered showers and storms will return late Friday night in early Saturday morning. The southern portion of Choctaw county is under a low end threat for severe weather.

Rain showers will clear in time for the Christmas parades taking place this weekend, but as a cold front moves in the chance of rain is likely once again late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.