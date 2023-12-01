Hurricane season is officially over

Here's a look at this season's numbers
Here's a look at this season's numbers(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We say goodbye to hurricane season every November 30th, and it’s never a sad goodbye...lol. This season was an active season, which lined up with both Colorado State and the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration’s forecast.

The season ended with 19 named storms plus an additional storm that wasn’t officially named but it’s still considered a named storm. This storm formed in January as a subtropical storm, but it wasn’t classified until later in the year. The decision was made not to give it an official name, but it’s still considered in the “named” storm count because it had max sustained winds of at least 39mph (according to Phil Klotzbach, Meteorologist-Hurricane Forecaster @ Colorado State University). So, in total, the 2023 season ends with 20 named storms.

Of those 20 named storms, 7 were hurricanes, and 3 were major hurricanes. The 2023 season is now ranked 4th for Most-Named Storms in a year according to NOAA. The most destructive and only landfalling hurricane for the U.S. during the 2023 season was Idalia, and it made a landfall across the Big Bend of Florida as a Category 3. There were a total of 3 tropical cyclones that entered the Gulf: Arlene, T.S. Harold, and Idalia.

Although the season is officially over, there can be tropical cyclones form outside of the season. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen.

Read more about the season here: https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/2023-atlantic-hurricane-season-ranks-4th-for-most-named-storms-in-year

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police are assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections in search for Ryan...
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
Controlled fire in Lauderdale County on the left. Controlled fire in Decatur on right.
Two controlled burns in the area
Lee Garrick McMillan was sentenced to 63 months for assault with a dangerous weapon and for...
Pearl River man sentenced for assault
FILE -- If you shopped at a Family Dollar in select states between January 2020 and February...
Family Dollar customers can receive $25 gift cards following class action settlement
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’

Latest News

Make sure to stay weather aware...especially during the PM hours
FIRST ALERT: A mixed bag on Friday... including a low severe risk
The City of Meridian said it will make a decision about Saturday’s scheduled Christmas parade...
City officials to determine the status of Christmas parade on Friday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 30th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - November 30th, 2023
Scattered thunderstorms likely
First Alert: Friday’s storm bring a low end threat for severe weather