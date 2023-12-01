Hurricane season is officially over

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We say goodbye to hurricane season every November 30th, and it’s never a sad goodbye...lol. This season was an active season, which lined up with both Colorado State and the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration’s forecast.

The season ended with 19 named storms plus an additional storm that wasn’t officially named but it’s still considered a named storm. This storm formed in January as a subtropical storm, but it wasn’t classified until later in the year. The decision was made not to give it an official name, but it’s still considered in the “named” storm count because it had max sustained winds of at least 39mph (according to Phil Klotzbach, Meteorologist-Hurricane Forecaster @ Colorado State University). So, in total, the 2023 season ends with 20 named storms.

Of those 20 named storms, 7 were hurricanes, and 3 were major hurricanes. The 2023 season is now ranked 4th for Most-Named Storms in a year according to NOAA. The most destructive and only landfalling hurricane for the U.S. during the 2023 season was Idalia, and it made a landfall across the Big Bend of Florida as a Category 3. There were a total of 3 tropical cyclones that entered the Gulf: Arlene, T.S. Harold, and Idalia.

Although the season is officially over, there can be tropical cyclones form outside of the season. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen.

Read more about the season here: https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/2023-atlantic-hurricane-season-ranks-4th-for-most-named-storms-in-year

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.