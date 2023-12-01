Man arrested in Brandon after allegedly stealing multiple cars

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Police Department arrested a man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles that were left running unattended.

Matthew “Cole” Nester, 23, of Lake, Mississippi, who is said to have an extensive criminal history, was arrested around 9 a.m. at a home in Brandon Friday morning.

Matthew "Cole" Nester, 23 (Brandon Police Department)

He was accused of having stolen unattended vehicles at gas stations and was wanted by Central MS Crime Stoppers Thursday.

Nester was taken to a jail in Rankin County.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.