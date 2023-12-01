Man wanted after allegedly stealing multiple cars

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles that were left running unattended.

Matthew “Cole” Nester, 23, of Lake, Mississippi, is said to have an extensive criminal history and could be traveling on foot, according to Central MS Crime Stoppers.

Matthew "Cole" Nester, 23
Matthew "Cole" Nester, 23(Brandon Police Department)

He is accused of having stolen the unattended vehicles at gas stations.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nester, please call Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip by using your mobile device or computer. Click here for that option.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police are assisting the Mississippi Department of Corrections in search for Ryan...
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Fredrick Jones, aka “Mob”,...
Jones charged with sale, possession of meth
Controlled fire in Lauderdale County on the left. Controlled fire in Decatur on right.
Two controlled burns in the area
House fire on C Street
Abandoned house fire in Meridian
James Hawkins
Ocean Springs teacher arrested, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

Latest News

Stormy Saturday morning
First Alert: Storms late Fri. into Sat. morning hold a low potential for severe weather
New directional median crossover on Hwy. 39
Be on the lookout for traffic changes to Hwy. 39 in Meridian
Toython will be Friday, Dec. 1, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., at both Meridian Walmart Supercenters...
WTOK Toython kicks off with block party
Make sure to stay weather aware...especially during the PM hours
FIRST ALERT: A mixed bag on Friday... including a low severe risk