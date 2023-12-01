Man wanted after allegedly stealing multiple cars

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles that were left running unattended.

Matthew “Cole” Nester, 23, of Lake, Mississippi, is said to have an extensive criminal history and could be traveling on foot, according to Central MS Crime Stoppers.

Matthew "Cole" Nester, 23 (Brandon Police Department)

He is accused of having stolen the unattended vehicles at gas stations.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nester, please call Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

